New days, hours for Barry food pantry

For families who count on the food pantry in Barry, Illinois for their next meal, new days and hours have now been set.



The pantry will be open Monday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Officials say the pantry will open as soon as shelves are stocked. It was just days away from closing until a new manager stepped in this week.