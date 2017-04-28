Fort Madison introduces new football and volleyball coaches

Friday, Fort Madison High School officials welcomes a new chapter to their football and volleyball programs.



Activities Director Andrew Mitchell welcomed Tony Shiffman as the Bloodhounds' new head football coach.



"I feel that we got a steal," said Mitchell



"I think this is a person that many schools are going to wish they had a chance to interview.."



A Central Illinois native, Shiffman comes to Ft. Madison after spending his career as an assistant football coach in North Carolina and Tennessee ready to take on his first head football coaching position.





"It's kind of a learn as I go experience," said Shiffman.



"I've been able to work for great head coaches in the past so I can take little pieces of what they've taught me and put it in my own game and program and just learn as we go."



Shiffman will have his work cut out for him as he inherits a football program that has just three wins in the last three years.



Unlike Shiffman,however, the Bloodhounds' new volleyball coach is no stranger to Iowa or the district. Kent Bailey will once again take control of the volleyball program for the third time.



His last stint as the volleyball coach ended in 2005 and Bailey has spent the last seven years as a district administrator.



However, Bailey says he was never far from the program and is excited for the season ahead.



"We've got a good group of athletes coming back," said Bailey.



"They're looking forward to putting us in a position where we could qualify for state this year. I know that's one of their top goals,"



At times in 2016 the Bloodhounds were state-ranked in Class 4A and just two wins away from a state tournament appearance.



