Friday's Area Scores - April 28

Jacob Bryan and Illini West rolled to a team title at the Mark Twain Relays in Hannibal.

**High School Track and Field**



(Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays)

-- Quincy High (girls) and Illini West (boys) win team titles

-- Connor Artman (Illini West) wins three events: 110M Hurdles/300M Hurdles/Long Jump

-- Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) wins 1600M in school record time of 5:15.49



*Other Area Winners*

Autumn Bigsby (Hannibal): 400M

Lydia Kurfman (Quincy High): 3200M

Sheyenne Anderson (Palmyra): 100M Hurdles

Kailey Orwig (Rushville/Industry): 300M Hurdles

Jaylen Early (Bowling Green): High Jump

Paige Knuffman (Liberty): Long Jump

Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put

Arriana Benjamin (Quincy High): Discus

Seth Rochelle (Liberty): 200M

James Gwartney (Pittsfield): 400M

Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 800M

Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 1600M

Jace Norman (Illini West): High Jump

Shamar Griffith (Hannibal): Triple Jump

Chase Howland (Pittsfield): Shot Put

Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Discus





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Keokuk: 6

Fort Madison: 0





**High School Soccer, Girls**



(Tournament of Champions)

QND: 4

Ames (Ia.): 2

McKenzie Foley: Hat trick

Madison L. Meyer: go-ahead goal

Lady Raiders: (13-1-1)



Quincy High: 1

Whitefish Bay (Wis.): 4



Quincy High: 0

Columbia (Ill.): 2



Holy Trinity: 1

Homewood Flossmoor: 3





**High School Baseball**



Central: 10

QND: 6

(8 Innings)





**College Baseball**



Culver-Stockton: 1

Graceland: 0

(Game 1)

Luis Vilchez: No-hitter



Culver-Stockton: 8

Graceland: 9

(Game 2)

Robin Felix: 2-4, 3 RBI's

Wildcats: (24-26, 14-16)



John Wood: 7

Illinois Central: 6

(Game 1)

Dylan Chisholm: WP

Kaleb Bradshaw: Save



John Wood: 3

Illinois Central: 6

(Game 2)





**College Softball**



Indianapolis: 2

Quincy: 3

(Game 1)

Kaylee Jones/Lindsey Greene/Samantha Goble: Back-to-back-to-back HR's



Indianapolis: 8

Quincy: 2

(Game 2)

Samantha Goble: 2 RBI's

Lady Hawks: (17-27, 9-19)