Friday's Area Scores - April 28

**High School Track and Field**
(Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays)
-- Quincy High (girls) and Illini West (boys) win team titles
-- Connor Artman (Illini West) wins three events: 110M Hurdles/300M Hurdles/Long Jump
-- Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) wins 1600M in school record time of 5:15.49
*Other Area Winners*
Autumn Bigsby (Hannibal): 400M
Lydia Kurfman (Quincy High): 3200M
Sheyenne Anderson (Palmyra): 100M Hurdles
Kailey Orwig (Rushville/Industry): 300M Hurdles
Jaylen Early (Bowling Green): High Jump
Paige Knuffman (Liberty): Long Jump
Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put
Arriana Benjamin (Quincy High): Discus
Seth Rochelle (Liberty): 200M
James Gwartney (Pittsfield): 400M
Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 800M
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 1600M
Jace Norman (Illini West): High Jump
Shamar Griffith (Hannibal): Triple Jump
Chase Howland (Pittsfield): Shot Put
Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmyra): Discus
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Keokuk: 6
Fort Madison: 0
**High School Soccer, Girls**
(Tournament of Champions)
QND: 4
Ames (Ia.): 2
McKenzie Foley: Hat trick
Madison L. Meyer: go-ahead goal
Lady Raiders: (13-1-1)
Quincy High: 1
Whitefish Bay (Wis.): 4
Quincy High: 0
Columbia (Ill.): 2
Holy Trinity: 1
Homewood Flossmoor: 3
**High School Baseball**
Central: 10
QND: 6
(8 Innings)
**College Baseball**
Culver-Stockton: 1
Graceland: 0
(Game 1)
Luis Vilchez: No-hitter
Culver-Stockton: 8
Graceland: 9
(Game 2)
Robin Felix: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Wildcats: (24-26, 14-16)
John Wood: 7
Illinois Central: 6
(Game 1)
Dylan Chisholm: WP
Kaleb Bradshaw: Save
John Wood: 3
Illinois Central: 6
(Game 2)
**College Softball**
Indianapolis: 2
Quincy: 3
(Game 1)
Kaylee Jones/Lindsey Greene/Samantha Goble: Back-to-back-to-back HR's
Indianapolis: 8
Quincy: 2
(Game 2)
Samantha Goble: 2 RBI's
Lady Hawks: (17-27, 9-19)
