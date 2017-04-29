Quincy High's Heck proves versatility matters, pledges Parkland volleyball

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Sidney Heck proved why she was arguably the most valuable weapon on the Quincy High School volleyball team last fall.



The versatile Heck can play on the front line, in the middle, or the back, and it's landed her a spot at Parkland Community College.



Heck says her ability to spark the team from anywhere on the court is something she takes great pride in.



"I was recruited as a utility player (and I will play) wherever is needed," Heck said.



"I don't like to lose. Wherever you want me to play to get the job done I'll do it. I think it's really going to challenge me a lot because the girls are really good. It's only going to make me a better player."



Heck plans on parlaying the two-run year in Champaign into an opportunity at a four-year volleyball program.