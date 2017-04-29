Unity's Hildebrand combines basketball, softball into a spot at Millikin

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- Unity's Jordan Hildebrand couldn't bare to give up one of her favorite sports, so she's doing the next best thing and playing both in college.



Hildebrand signed her national letter of intent with Millikin University for basketball and softball Friday while also planning to pursue a nursing degree.



The Lady Mustang senior is ready to handle it all in Decatur.



"Millikin really treated me like family from the start," Hildebrand explained.



"They started (recruiting) me my junior year and they were willing to let me do anything I wanted to as long as they got me. They are willing to work with me, study with me, make sure I play two sports, and nursing. I feel like that really made me lean that way."



Hildebrand averaged just shy of 13 points and eight rebounds a game while helping lift Unity to the state tournament for the first time in program history this past basketball season.



On the diamond she plays three different positions and she's a three-time First Team All-Conference selection.