Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings

Heavy rain throughout Saturday in Quincy.

Heavy rain in the Tri-States on Saturday prompted flash flood warnings in parts of the Tri-States.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens issued a state of emergency Saturday afternoon. See his statement here.

Watches and warnings were issued in Missouri and Illinois. See the latest here.

Flash flooding is a concern throughout the area. Emergency officials say people don't realize the power of water in a flash flood and should never cross water-covered roads.

Here is an update from Ralls County 911:

Video update of the roads: