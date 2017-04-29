Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

weather alert

Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Heavy rain throughout Saturday in Quincy. Heavy rain throughout Saturday in Quincy.

Heavy rain in the Tri-States on Saturday prompted flash flood warnings in parts of the Tri-States.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens issued a state of emergency Saturday afternoon. See his statement here

Watches and warnings were issued in Missouri and Illinois. See the latest here.

Flash flooding is a concern throughout the area. Emergency officials say people don't realize the power of water in a flash flood and should never cross water-covered roads.

Check here for road closures.

Also be sure to get the WGEM StormTrak Weather app on Android and Apple. 

Here is an update from Ralls County 911: 

Video update of the roads: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.