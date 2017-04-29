Kids learn lessons on how to stay healthy for the summer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kids learn lessons on how to stay healthy for the summer

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
The school year is coming to an end and summer is just around the corner. The YMCA wants to make sure kids are prepared to have a healthy summer break.

YMCA held its national Healthy Kids Day Saturday.

In Quincy, kids were able to enjoy a bounce house, arts and crafts and learn about living a healthy lifestyle from different vendors.

The free event is offered to all kids as a way to encourage them to stay active and keep learning all summer.

"It's really important that kids learn year after year, different things and new things so they can help themselves be healthy and have a good summer," said Kristen Lay, program director at Quincy YMCA.

Kids were also able to receive a free T-shirt and toy while at the event.

