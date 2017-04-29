Community comes together to strike out cancer

People of all ages were welcomed to come

The Tangerine Bowl in Quincy was covered in pink Saturday as men and women bowled for breast cancer.

Bowlers of all ages came out to the 8th annual "Strike Out Breast Cancer" fundraiser.

All the proceeds raised go to Blessings Breast Cancer Center to provide testing and treatment for low- income women in the community, and women who do not have insurance.

Organizers said events like this help them to reach a lot of women.

"First and foremost it's a great way to raise awareness in the community. The fundraising aspect of it definitely benefits the women in our community so that financial reasons aren't a barrier to getting that care," said Laurie Laaker, Coordinator, Blessing Breast Center.

At the fundraiser people also had the opportunity to win prizes such as movie tickets and cooking utensils in a raffle.