Shoppers remember Kirlin's Hallmark as it closes it's doors for good

All the remaining items will be moved to Quincy Mall location

Dale Kirlin said the decision to close was not an easy one

After 69 years, Kirlin's Hallmark on 6th and Maine closed its doors on Saturday.

"Things change and the future moves on," said Dale Kirlin, chairman of Kirlin's Hallmark.

"I would say bitter sweet would be very appropriate considering the time we have been in the area. We have seen the area change a lot of around us," said Kirlin.

Kirlin said the decision did not come easy.

"We are just trying to downsize to the right size and consolidate our business into one location in each community," said Kirlin.

The empty shelves at the store are still full of memories.

"The one day of the year we have more men in the store rather than women is the day before valentines. It's always interesting to come down here and see individuals from around the area that we only see on an annual visit, especially the men," said Kirlin.

Residents like Chryssia Hea said she remembers coming to Kirlin's around Christmas as a little girl.

"It was just always beautiful to come in here to see how they had the tree all decorated and you could always just run in and get whatever it was that you needed," said Hea.

She's said she is sad to walk out the doors for the last time.

"A big part of Quincy closes with this," said Hea.

Gone, but never forgotten. The Kirlin's location in the Quincy Mall will remain open.

"I just want to thank all our loyal customers for all those years that we have been able to serve them. We appreciate them. I hope to see you all out at the mall," said Kirlin.

The employees from that store will be moving to the location at the Quincy Mall.