Quincy Police: Abducted child unharmed and found in Oklahoma

Quincy Police said an abducted infant boy is safe in another state following an incident on Thursday.

Police said on Thursday, April 27, officers were called to 1101 South 36th St. in reference to a keep the peace at 7:02 o.m.

Police said 26-year-old Marina Vela picked up her 18 month old son.

While officers attempted to help, two juveniles ages 15 and 16, took the child and ran out of the back door.

A search was conducted in the woods behind the house, according to police, but the two juveniles and the 18 month old could not be found.

In their investigation, police discovered that the 18 month old's father, 41-year-old Nathan Fortney had the child and was headed towards Oklahoma.

Quincy Police Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for the arrest of Nathaniel Fortney for Child Abduction.

The 18 month old was listed as a missing person.

Oklahoma Police located Nathaniel Fortney, the 18 month old and the two juveniles, in Commerce Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at noon.

Police said the 18 month old was unharmed and is in the care of the Oklahoma's Department of Family Services.

Nathaniel Fortney was arrested and is headed back to Quincy.