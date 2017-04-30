Washington Theater creating memories for high school students

Washington Theater in Quincy has shared a lot of memories with the community over the years and now, high school students are able to collect some of their own.

As part of the theater restoration project, students from Quincy High School, Quincy Notre Dame, Unity, and Palmyra, got to take their prom pictures in front of a wonderful and iconic backdrop of the Tri-States.

"It was a good honor to come in here to the historic building and take pictures in this cool building," Palmyra Junior Brayden Neil said.

"It is beautiful in here and we took some good pictures," Palmyra Senior Elizabeth Straus said.

The theaters next event will be next Saturday during Dogwood weekend.

The Renovation Concert will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature five local artists