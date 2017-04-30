Quincy Symphony has "Fantastique" concert - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Symphony has "Fantastique" concert

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

At Quincy Junior High tonight, the Symphonie Fantastique showcased the great talents of local artists.

The jam-packed event by the Quincy Symphony included new music and performances than ever before.

WGEM's Greg Harley with Newstalk 105.1 was the narrator at the event on Saturday. 

