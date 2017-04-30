Quincy Symphony has "Fantastique" concert

Newstalk 105.1's Greg Harley was the narrator at the event.

Local artists playing for the crowd at Quincy Junior High.

At Quincy Junior High tonight, the Symphonie Fantastique showcased the great talents of local artists.

The jam-packed event by the Quincy Symphony included new music and performances than ever before.

