Flood warnings continue with more heavy rain possible

With more rain possible in the Tri-States, flood warnings continued into Sunday for many counties.

Radar estimates that 2 to 4 inches plus of rain fell across the area since late Friday night. There have been several reports of creeks and streams at bankfull and some roads have water over them.

An additional 1 inch of rainfall with even more in some spots is possible through tonight.

Remember to never cross water-covered roads. It's difficult to tell what kind of condition that road is in under the water and how strong the current is at that time.

Check here for the latest warnings and watches. Also check out road conditions here before traveling.