Flooding closes Tri-State road

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of McDonough County, taking out a portion of a county road.

McDonough County Road 700 North, just south of Adair has been closed because part of the road was washed out from the rain. The McDonough County Highway Department said the road  between 2000 East and 2100 will be closed until they can get the road replaced, which could take several weeks.
 

