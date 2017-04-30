Rain floods fields across the Tri-States

With several inches of rain falling over the weekend, many fields in the Tri-States were flooded.

Adams County farmer Rick Edwards said they needed the rain, but not this much at one time.

"That's the one that we really didn't need. A lot of that ran off," Edwards said. "The creeks were running full. The terrace channels were full.

Farmers like Mike Roegge will deal with the rain now because weather in the last 3 months allowed many farmers to get ahead.

"We had such an unusually warm February," Roegge said. "The field work that didn't take place last fall started in February this year. Guys got a jump on planting."

But minimizing the damage to fields could be a headache to local farmers.

"We may be replanting some soybeans," Edwards added. "But it kind of depends on what the weather does here in the next week."

Edwards said the cost of replanting will be determined by how much damage there is.

"The biggest thing is the cost of the seed to replant," Edwards said. "The cost of seed is about $70 to $100 an acre for soybean seeds with the seed treatment on it and everything. If you got to replant, crop insurance covers part of that, but not all of it."

Edwards says the rain shouldn't have an impact on yields because it came so early in the season.

Farmers said the fields have to dry out for at least a week before they can plant for the season.

