WIU All-American, Lenoir, gets Bears mini-camp invite

Western Illinois receiver Lance Lenoir watched the NFL Draft for three days waiting to hear his named called with no luck.



Sunday, one day after the draft ended, Lenoir's lucked changed for the better. The Western Illinois all-time leader in career yards, catches and touchdowns secured an invitation to participate in the Chicago Bears' summer mini-camp.



The All-American announced that his hometown team picked him up via social media.



Lenoir leaves Western Illinois as a three-time all-conference player.



