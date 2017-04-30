Shiffman looks to generate excitement around Bloodhound football

In need of a new head football coach Fort Madison turned to Clarksville, Tenn. assistant coach Tony Shiffman to lead the Bloodhounds in a new direction.



Shiffman has waited a long time to be a head football coach but the central-Illinois native admits that his celebration of his hiring was short and subdued.



"I was excited internally because I'm not a scream, yell and holler kind of guy."



He says that is because he knows there is work to be done in Fort Madison to generate excitement around a program that finished a winless campaign in 2016.



"Excitement is infectious," said Shiffman. "If (the players see that I'm excited, that I'm having fun then they, in turn, will be excited and have fun."



That level of excitement and energy is exactly what the team and town needs says activities director Andrew Mitchell.



"We're hoping that the excitement that Tony brought to us in the interviews and throughout getting to know him works through the players and then that works into the community," said Mitchell.



"Because it could be something pretty special."



Meanwhile, Shiffman wasted no time trying to drum up some support for his new team, even though he had yet to leave Tennessee. That is when the first-time head coach turn to social media to create some buzz in Lee County.



"I've been able to make unbelievable connections and I'm able to really talk to (players) and talk to other coaches," he said.



"It's just one of those things that has kind of snowballed out of control."



In fact, within hours of his hiring, Shiffman created the program's first Twitter and Instagram accounts. It is his hope that a more youthful approach to coaching will encourage program growth.



"I started immediately thinking 'OK I need to do this,'" he explained.



"Those were two of the things, I need to get a twitter page and an instagram account and get kids following it and get kids involved."



In a social media age, Tony Shiffman is just using the tools at his disposal to build a team one tweet at a time.

