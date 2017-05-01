Sunday's Area Scores-April 30 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sunday's Area Scores-April 30

Posted:

**College Baseball**

Quincy: 7
Rockhurst: 10
Dominic Miles: 2-4, RBI
Hawks: (27-17, 16-7)

**College Softball**

St. Joseph's 6
Quincy: 7
Kay Bettendorf: 2-3, 2 RBI

St. Joseph's 9
Quincy: 3
F/6 (Game called due to rain)
Hawks: (18-28, 10-20)

 

