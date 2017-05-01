Police arrest man for DUI and stolen vehicle

Police arrested a Quincy man on multiple charges Sunday morning.

Police said at 3:22 a.m., officers responded to 930 Locust St. in reference to a subject that the resident wanted removed.

Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Joseph Schlueter inside of a White 2004 Chevrolet.

Schlueter attempted to drive away but the vehicle was stuck.

After an investigation, Schlueter was arrested for DUI, obstructing justice, resisting a peace officer, and driving while license revoked.

He was lodged in the Adams County Jail.

Police said around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report that about the same White 2004 Chevrolet being stolen from 2053 Maple St. the night before.

After an investigation, Schlueter was then charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.