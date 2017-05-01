Police arrest man for DUI and stolen vehicle - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police arrest man for DUI and stolen vehicle

Posted:
Joe Schlueter Joe Schlueter
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police arrested a Quincy man on multiple charges Sunday morning.

Police said at 3:22 a.m., officers responded to 930 Locust St. in reference to a subject that the resident wanted removed.

Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Joseph Schlueter inside of a White 2004 Chevrolet.

Schlueter attempted to drive away but the vehicle was stuck.  

After an investigation, Schlueter was arrested for DUI, obstructing justice, resisting a peace officer, and driving while license revoked.

He was lodged in the Adams County Jail.  

Police said around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report that about the same White 2004 Chevrolet being stolen from 2053 Maple St. the night before.  

After an investigation, Schlueter was then charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.