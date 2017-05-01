Well caves in at barn on the Adams/Pike County line

Hole stands 10 feet wide and more than six feet deep at the residence.

A family on the Adams and Pike county line woke up Sunday morning to a big hole outside their barn.



The well next to their barn collapsed overnight due to the high rain totals.

Cathy Latimer said the hole is about 10 feet wide and it can be as deep as six feet to the bottom.

She said it has not been in use for several years but the 5.4 inches of rainfall really made an impact.

"And I thought it was just the top of the well," Latimer said. "I said, 'can't you cover it with a piece of ply wood or something' and he said, 'no, no the whole cistern is gone, everything is gone.' And so that's how that happened."

She said they plan to fill it with sand and rock but have to wait for everything to dry before moving forward.