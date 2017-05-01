Officials worry about river levels in Tri-States this week

Homes and parks by the Bonansinga Drive in Quincy experiencing some flooding.

The Mississippi River is on the rise in Quincy Sunday and the water will continue on this path for the next week.

The mighty Mississippi was just over 18.5 feet, which has caused riverside camp sites to start flooding along the Quincy river front.

The river is expected to crest Tuesday into Wednesday at almost 20 feet, but that forecast could change a little.

In Hannibal, the river will crest at a little more than 20.5 feet on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Marion County Emergency Management Director John Hark said they are on high alert and may be making the call Monday if any flood gates need to be installed.