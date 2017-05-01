Preparations underway locally amid flooding concerns

Pike County Emergency Management reported preparations were underway Monday because of concerns over Illinois River flooding.

Emergency management director Josh Martin said a meeting regarding flood concerns was held Sunday. He said the meeting included community officials, fire departments and levee districts.

"Right now it's just preparation," Martin said on the phone Monday morning. "We're continuing to monitor water levels."

Martin said drivers could be impacted eventually.

"There's probably going to be some road closures at some point," Martin said. "I know there's a couple of private drives closed but as far as township and county roads, we haven't heard of any yet."

Martin said as of Monday morning, the Illinois River level in the area was 22 feet. He said that was down from 25 feet over the weekend.

"There really isn't any flooded homes until you get to about 23 to 24 feet," Martin said. "And that would mostly impact Valley City."

Martin said with levels at 22 feet, Cargill in Florence is likely making preps for the potential of flooding. He said the company will likely put pumps and sandbags in place.

Martin said he's also requesting a pump from the state for Pearl, Illinois. He said the railroad has culverts that are not operation, causing part of the town to flood.

"(Pearl officials) have started prep work for that," Martin said. "(Flooding in Pearl) happens when they get to about 18, 19 foot, and they're at 17 feet now."

Martin said the main flooding impact in Pearl is the gas station. Employees have had to evacuate the story several times in past years.