Marion County officials monitoring river levels

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Marion County emergency management officials were still deciding Monday whether to put in flood gates in Hannibal.

Emergency Management Director John Hark said he was working with the city to try and determine the best move. He said if the gates were installed they would be put in sometime later Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service was predicting the Mississippi River at Hannibal to crest at 20.6 feet Tuesday. Hark said the first two flood gates are usually installed at 20.5 feet.

Hark said other rivers in the county, like the Fabius and North rivers, were high as of Monday. But he said at that point, it was only impacting farm land.

