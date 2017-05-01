City: Dallas paramedic shot, taken to hospital for surgery

DALLAS (AP) -- Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.

The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were "pinned down" by gunfire.