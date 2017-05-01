Man charged in 2015 Quincy murder

The Adams County State's Attorney's Office reported Monday a man was arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Carlous Wires, Sr.

According to a news release, Steven Gavin was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. The state's attorney's office stated Gavin was being held in jail on a $5 million bond.

Gavin was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police said Wires, 48, was found shot to death in his home at 706 N. 4th St. on Nov. 24, 2015.