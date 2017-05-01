Transmission company proposes new option

The company trying to build a new transmission line through Northeast Missouri proposed a new option they said will have a smaller impact on landowners.

Ameren Transmission Company proposed working with Northeast Power to use mostly existing transmission lines to carry their power through Northeast Missouri.

The current route faced opposition from landowners and county commissioners, which led to the project's permit being denied.

There would be a new section that would connect the substation, west of Palmyra, to the new line.

Public meetings on that are scheduled this summer.