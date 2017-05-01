Man pleads guilty in connection with Hannibal shooting

A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.More >>
Part of a highway in northeast Missouri was shut down Thursday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.More >>
A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A man broke into a Wayland, Missouri, gas station early Thursday morning, according to a release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Quincy Police Department warned the community Tuesday of reports of a suspicious man trying to lure children.More >>
A Payson, Illinois, woman was arrested Monday on a meth charge and an outstanding warrant, according to police.More >>
A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.More >>
A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.More >>
