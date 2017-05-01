Man pleads guilty in connection with Hannibal shooting

A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton reported Monday that John Newman pleaded to 15 years for attempted robbery, seven years for an amended charge of assault and 15 years for armed criminal action.

Clayton stated that each sentence was set to run concurrently for a total of 15 years to serve.

Court records state Newman shot a man in the abdomen during an attempted robbery.

“The victim is in agreement with this sentence and takes comfort knowing that the defendant will spend many years in prison," said Clayton. "The victim told me he didn’t go through reliving the shooting by testifying in court. That’s why an agreement was reached.”

Clayton stated that drugs were a motive in the attempted robbery.

“The defendant stated in open court that the reason for the attempted robbery was because he believed the victim had drugs he could steal, namely methamphetamine and marijuana,” said Clayton.

The victim denies any involvement in drug activity, according to Clayton.

Clayton stated three other people were arrested in connection with the incident. The release stated co-defendant Stephanie Pettit received probation in exchange for her cooperation against the other defendants. It stated Thomas Willemark received a 10-year suspended sentence with 120 months in the Department of Corrections.

The case against co-defendant Austin Anderson is still pending, according to the release. It stated Anderson is accused of helping supply guns for the incident and acting as a lookout.

You can see the written confession from John Newman below: