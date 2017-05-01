Lee County voters to decide on county attorney, bonds

Marion County officials are watching the river levels closely to decide when to put in the flood gates on the Hannibal riverfront.More >>
Flooding could have an impact on riverfront businesses in Hannibal and residents are on high alert after seeing so much rainfall this weekend.More >>
Quincy Park District officials on Monday said that high water was causing issues in some city parks.More >>
Lee County voters will have to decide on one race and one referendum in Tuesday's special election.More >>
The river was forcing some people up in Quincy to make some changes this week where the water went up three feet since Saturday.More >>
The Adams County State's Attorney's Office reported Monday a man was arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Carlous Wires, Sr.More >>
The schedule for this year's annual Dogwood Festival in Quincy was announced Tuesday.More >>
A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
32 local veterans are set to take the next Great River Honor Flight scheduled for May 13.More >>
The company trying to build a new transmission line through Northeast Missouri proposed a new option they said will have a smaller impact on landowners.More >>
