Lee County voters to decide on county attorney, bonds

Lee County voters will have to decide on one race and one referendum in Tuesday's special election.

The contested race on the ballot is for county attorney. Former county attorney Mike Short resigned from the post in January.

Ross Braden was appointed in February to fill the remainder of the term. He is now running against Clinton Boddicker, who is currently an assistant county attorney in the same office.

The referendum asks voters to decide on issuing $2.6 million in bonds. The funds would be used to build a new county health department in Montrose.

POLLING INFORMATION:

Fort Madison Ward 1 - Ft Madison City Hall 811 Ave E Ward 2 - McAleer Hall 415 11th St Ward 3 - Ft Madison Library 1920 Ave E Ward 4A - Rolling Hall 2210 Avenue I Ward 4B - Rolling Hall 2210 Avenue I Ward 5/Madison Twp - Hillview Village 1102 48th St

Keokuk Ward 1 - South Lee County Courthouse 25 N 7th St Ward 2A - Heritage Center 508 Main St Ward 2B - Heritage Center 508 Main St Ward 3 - Keokuk Art Center, Lower level of Public Library 210 N 5th St Ward 4 - Evangelical Free Church 2315 S 7th St Ward 5 - Learning Center 500 N. 20th St Ward 6 - First Christian Church 3476 Main St. Ward 7 - Keokuk Nazarene Church 3116 Plank Rd

Charleston/Des Moines & Van Buren Twps - Central Lee High School, 2642 Hwy 28, Donnellson

Franklin/Cedar/Marion Twps. & Donnellson/Franklin City/Houghton & St. Paul - Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room, 506 N. Main St., Donnellson

Harrison Twp - Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room, 506 N Main St., Donnellson

Jackson Twp. - Jackson Twp Fire Station, 3640 Argyle Road

Jefferson Twp. - Lee County Conservation Center, 2652 HWY 61, Montrose

Montrose Twp & Montrose City - Ivor Fowler Community Center, 710 Main St., Montrose

Denmark/Pleasant Ridge/West Point Twps/West Point City - West Point Library, 317 5th St., West Point

Washington/Green Bay Twps - Grace Bible Church, 3526 175th St., Wever

SAMPLE BALLOT: