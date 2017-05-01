Officials prepare for rising waters in Hannibal

Water rising across the railroad tracks near the gates.

Flood gates ready on Hill and Center St. if the water rises.

Marion County officials are watching the river levels closely to decide when to put in the flood gates on the Hannibal riverfront.

As of Monday night, Emergency Management Director John Hark said the Mississippi River is almost at 20 feet.

The flood gates usually go in at Center and High streets when the water hits 20.6 feet, which is where the river is expected to crest Tuesday.

"Even if we get a little bit of water coming across the seals, we have a pump station that can handle a certain amount of water but I will take no chances if it goes beyond 20.6," Hark said.

Hark said he's working with the city on when a decision on the gates should be made.

He said with situations like this, you have to err on the side of caution.