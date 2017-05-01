Hannibal businesses and residents prepare for potential flooding

Residents line up along the river to see it rise.

Flooding could have an impact on riverfront businesses in Hannibal and residents are on high alert after seeing so much rainfall this weekend.

The riverboat on the High Street landing has moved and the captain says that's perfect timing because high waters and a flood gate could affect business.

The Mark Twain Riverboat on the Hannibal riverfront is used to dealing with flooding.

"It's not our first rodeo as far as high water is concerned and that," Riverboat captain Steve Terry said. "We have been doing this since '93 so we have a plan."

The plan is to have the boat docked at the Hill street landing because it handles high water better.

But, Captain Steve Terry said once the flood gates go down, it could hurt business.

"We have ways of combating that but it is an inconvenience for suppliers and passengers," Terry said. "But as a crew, we are used to it and we find a way to get there."

Hannibal resident Michael Elzea comes to the riverfront all the time and used to own property not too far from the dock. He understands what damage the floods could do.

"It makes a lot of difference, I tell you man," Elzea said. "There is a lot of mud and oil and trust me, it's not a good mixture. I experienced a lot of that. So I came down and checked it out today."

He said the water is higher than normal.

"I got here and I was surprised it was this high," Elzea said." I didn't think we got that much rain and then all of a sudden, it's here."

The goal for everyone is to stay high and dry.

"That's a big thing," Terry said. "We have realized that since '93 and we have enjoyed that ever since."

Terry said he will be in contact with city officials about what the next move will be when it comes to flood gates and openings.