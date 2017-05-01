Emergency official downplays flood impact in Quincy

The river was forcing some people in Quincy to make some changes this week where the water went up three feet since Saturday.

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said while we will see some flooding in the usual spots along the river, he's not expecting any major impacts on area roads.

"We don't typically see major flooding until we get up into the mid 20-foot range, based upon the Quincy gauge," Simon said. "And so we're not looking at any type of a forecast at this point in time, to those levels."

Simon said it's a good idea to stay out of any swampy areas. He said incoming debris and water can cause trees to fall.

The river at Quincy was at 19-and-a-half feet and was expected to crest Tuesday afternoon at 19.9 feet.