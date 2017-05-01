Western's Ward pledges Culver-Stockton baseball

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When it comes to playing baseball Western's Austin Ward can pretty much play any position on the diamond.



But it's on the mound where he succeeds the most.



The Wildcats lefty is taking his best shot at continuing his pitching career on a college diamond.



Ward made his commitment to the Culver-Stockton baseball program official Monday morning.



Ward says deciding on joining another Wildcats program will give him the best chance to develop.



"Coach (Kevin) Kocks and Coach (Brad) Salsman they preached development, and right now that's just all I want to do," Ward said.



"I want to develop to be the best pitcher I can be and the best person I can be. You only have nine spots on the diamond so you have to really earn your keep, so you can get your spot. It's not going to be easy but I embrace the challenge."



Ward adds he is also excited to compete on a team with talent and players pulled from four different countries.