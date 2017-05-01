High water impacting Quincy parks

Quincy Park District officials on Monday said that high water was causing issues in some city parks.

Director of Parks Matt Higley said the two parks that will see the most flooding will be Kesler and Bob Bangert parks. He said they aren't concerned though, because they are used to the river flooding in the spring.

However, sections of the parks will be blocked off. Drivers and people are discouraged from going into flooded areas.

"Portions of Kesler Park have been blocked off, the parking lots that will get a little water on them," Higley said. "We blocked off Saturday and we will just continue moving the barricades as the water comes up."

Higley said it might take a couple of days for the parks to be reopened, as it will take time for the river to recede.