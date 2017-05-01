Pike County prepares for high water from Illinois River

The mayor of Florence, Illinois says they're ready to close roads as the river begins to crest.

A lot of anxious people in the Tri-States are watching closely as area rivers creep up following heavy rains this weekend.

Normally you would see dozens of campers along the Illinois River in Florence, Illinois, but the campground was completely under water Monday. Residents in the town and local businesses are preparing for even higher water as the week continues.

Sally Dietsch has owned Ed and Woddie's Bar in Florence, Illinois for 35 years. The bar sits right next to the Illinois River, so she has seen her fair share of floods.

"We've had at least 10 floods since I have been here," Dietsch said.

Now she's preparing for water to flood the bar, as the river is expected to keep rising this week.

"Our parking lot will be full," Dietsch said. "We'll have gravel brought in for a walkway so we can get back and forth in here until it starts coming in."

That means moving everything they can.

"We got the tables all up on the band stand outside, we've got the cooler put up," Dietsch said. "Less damage by putting things up."

Just down the road, Florence Mayor Nancy Kurpaitis said they're prepared in case water closes roads.

"We're hoping for the best, but we're getting ready for the worst because we don't really know what's going to happen," Kurpaitis said.

The Cargill plant in town is also preparing for the worst, with gravel being brought in and several water pumps on standby.

"They're getting everything ready if it's needed," Kurpaitis added. "If it's not needed, then they're going to back off."

For Dietsch, it all comes with the territory of living next to the river.

"It takes a while to clean it up but I have awful good help," Dietsch said. "It takes about three days. You just have to live with it."

Kurpaitis said now they just play the waiting game to see how high the water will get this week.

Several other Illinois River towns are gearing up for a flood fight. Pike County Emergency Manager Josh Martin said he continues to watch crest predictions. He's specifically keeping a watch on Pearl, Valley City and Florence.

Martin said Pearl, Illinois has requested an extra pump to remove flood water. Martin said he's also talking with other communities to make sure they're prepared.

"Right now it's just more of a monitoring and trying to get our resources in the right spots," Martin said. "Figure out exactly what resources we may need with the levels predicted."

Martin said drivers need to be aware that the roads near the river will likely be flooded and impassible for the next week.

