Pike County prepares for high water from Illinois River

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.More >>
Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.More >>
The company trying to build a new transmission line through Northeast Missouri proposed a new option they said will have a smaller impact on landowners.More >>
The company trying to build a new transmission line through Northeast Missouri proposed a new option they said will have a smaller impact on landowners.More >>
The governor of Illinois has active the State Emergency Operations Center as flooding affects parts of the state after heaving weekend rains.More >>
The governor of Illinois has active the State Emergency Operations Center as flooding affects parts of the state after heaving weekend rains.More >>
Marion County emergency management officials were still deciding Monday whether to put in flood gates in Hannibal.More >>
Marion County emergency management officials were still deciding Monday whether to put in flood gates in Hannibal.More >>
Authorities say the victims of deadly flooding in Missouri were an 18-year-old man and 72-year-old woman whose vehicles were swept away by floodwaters.More >>
Three people are dead after torrential rains in Missouri caused rivers to rise rapidly.More >>
The steady rain is forecasted to let up Monday, but a few rain showers are possible across the Tri-States.More >>
The steady rain is forecasted to let up Monday, but a few rain showers are possible across the Tri-States.More >>
A family on the Adams and Pike county line woke up Sunday morning to a big hole outside their barn.More >>
A family on the Adams and Pike county line woke up Sunday morning to a big hole outside their barn.More >>
With several inches of rain falling over the weekend, many fields in the Tri-States were flooded.More >>
With several inches of rain falling over the weekend, many fields in the Tri-States were flooded.More >>
Heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of McDonough County, taking out a portion of a county road.More >>
Heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of McDonough County, taking out a portion of a county road.More >>