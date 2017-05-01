River camp owners brace for more flooding

Bunte said her family is fond of her father's home.

The water from the river has inched closer to Rees' house.

Rising waters have already affected several homes on Quincy's riverfront.

Quincy resident Steve Rees has owned a riverfront property for nearly four years. Flooding has happened almost every year, but he said on Monday that over the past weekend, the rising waters surprised him.

"This one kind of caught me off guard." Rees said. "The other night I went to bed and I thought 'oh I can move that stuff in the morning', then I got up and was wading through water to get stuff."

Next door, Bette Bunte was checking on her ninety year old father's river camp. She said her family built a new ramp to make it safer.

"My biggest fear, but it won't happen now because this nice ramp, [would be] him falling in the water." Bunte said. "Being his age you know, that's something that would happen to him."

As the river waters continued to creep towards his house, Rees said it just comes with the territory of riverfront living.

"I'm looking down and I'm kind of surrounded by water." Rees said. "You know since I'm a little bit prepared I don't have to worry about it that much, but it's kind of neat."

Bunte, and her family share Rees' sentiment. They are fond of her father's home.

"He bought this land, and he owns the lot next door." Bunte said. "I think it's well built, so I'm not worried about it."