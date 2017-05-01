Money approved to tear down unsafe structures - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Money approved to tear down unsafe structures

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Help is on the way to clean up rundown buildings around Quincy.

At Monday's council meeting. Aldermen approved a grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to be used to tearing down dilapidated homes. The city is set to receive $71,000, three times the amount of the last grant. 

"It's trying to get into the neighborhoods and get rid of the derelict structures, the unsafe structures, the properties that we have problems with," Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "These are nuisance problems where we have dumping litter and sometimes we have fires in these houses."

Bevelheimer says the money could arrive in the coming weeks and demolitions will start soon after.

Also at city council newly and re-elected officials were sworn in. Newly elected third ward Alderman Tom Ernst and 6th ward Alderman Richie Reis officially started their term. While re-elected aldermen and Mayor Kyle Moore also were sworn in.

