Local educators rally for school funding

Authorities say one of two Iowa sheriff's deputies who were shot by an inmate escaping from jail has died.More >>
Authorities say one of two Iowa sheriff's deputies who were shot by an inmate escaping from jail has died.More >>
Quincy Park District officials on Monday said that high water was causing issues in some city parks.More >>
Quincy Park District officials on Monday said that high water was causing issues in some city parks.More >>
Lee County voters will have to decide on one race and one referendum in Tuesday's special election.More >>
Lee County voters will have to decide on one race and one referendum in Tuesday's special election.More >>
The river was forcing some people up in Quincy to make some changes this week where the water went up three feet since Saturday.More >>
The river was forcing some people up in Quincy to make some changes this week where the water went up three feet since Saturday.More >>
A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.More >>
Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.More >>
The company trying to build a new transmission line through Northeast Missouri proposed a new option they said will have a smaller impact on landowners.More >>
The company trying to build a new transmission line through Northeast Missouri proposed a new option they said will have a smaller impact on landowners.More >>
The governor of Illinois has active the State Emergency Operations Center as flooding affects parts of the state after heaving weekend rains.More >>
The governor of Illinois has active the State Emergency Operations Center as flooding affects parts of the state after heaving weekend rains.More >>
For families who count on the food pantry in Barry, Illinois for their next meal, new days and hours have now been set.More >>
For families who count on the food pantry in Barry, Illinois for their next meal, new days and hours have now been set.More >>