Local educators rally for school funding

On International Workers Day, rallies took place at more than 200 cities across the nation, including in the Gem City.

Monday morning dozens of QPS teachers, students and parents held a rally outside the high school called "Build schools, not walls."

The demonstration was to send a message to state lawmakers that they need a budget, but also that the way we fund schools on the state and federal level needs to change.

"Illinois has the most inequitable school funding in the United States and is inadequate as well," Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said. "The state doesn't put in nearly what it needs to. We're at the bottom, and that's gotta change."

"We have issues with our funding and things like our busing system. There are lots of needs and we need to have those needs met," QHS Science Teacher Cheryl Vogler said. "And, unfortunately, without having a budget and the money coming in from the state it gets harder and harder for local school districts to do that."

The union also took a strong stand against the President's plan to shift more funding to private schools.