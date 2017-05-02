Monday's Area Scores - May 1

**High School Soccer, Girls**
QND: 1
Quincy High: 0
McKenzie Foley: goal (PK)
Delaney Walker: shutout
Lady Raiders: (15-1-1) - sweep season series
Fulton: 0
Hannibal: 10
Shelby Stine: 4 goals, 2 assists
Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick
Lady Pirates: (13-5)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Fairfield: 2
Fort Madison: 1
Chase Rogers: goal
Carson Donaldson: 13 saves
**High School Golf, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
- Class 3 District 4
1) MICDS: 322
2) Hannibal: 342
*both teams advance to sectional*
-- Top Hannibal Individuals
1) Connor Bogue (+3)
T-6) Trevor Watson
T-11) Gabe Falconer
- Class 1 District 6
1) Paris: 394
2) Van-Far: 394
*both teams advance to sectional*
-- Top Paris Individual
8) Ben Ebbesmeyer
-- Top Van-Far Individual
4) Jayson Orr
-- Area Sectional Qualifiers
T-2) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana)
T-2 Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby)
Remington Feldewerth (Louisiana)
Drake Serbin (Canton)
Seth Stewart (Louisiana)
- Class 1 District 7
1) Marceline: 355
2) Scotland County: 398
*both teams advance to sectional*
-- Top Scotland County Individuals
1) Ryan Slaughter: +8
7) Ian See
T-13) Chase Arnold
**High School Track and Field**
(CCC Meet)
-- GIRLS Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Centralia: 182
2) Clark County: 129.5
3) Palmyra: 102
4) Monroe City: 95
5) Highland: 52.5
-- Area Individual Champions
Morgan Flood (Clark County): Shot Put
McKenzie West (Monroe City): Javeline
Maggie Schutte (Clark County): Long Jump
Carissa Bevans (Clark County): Triple Jump
Madison Kauth (Clark County): High Jump
-- BOYS Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Centralia: 192
2) Monroe City: 165.3
3) Palmyra: 73.3
4) Macon: 67.3
5) South Shelby: 64
-- Area Individual Champions
Blake Hays (Monroe City): 400M
Brock Boulware (Palmyra): 800M
Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City): 1600M
Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 3200M
Brock Wood (South Shelby): 300M Hurdles
Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shot Put
Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City): Long Jump
CE Talton (Monroe City): Triple Jump
**High School Baseball**
Brown County: 0
QND: 10
Final/5
Jace Wallingford: CG
**High School Softball**
Unity: 0
Central: 10
Final/5
Jacey Nall: No-hitter, 14 K's
**College Baseball**
Culver-Stockton: 17
Graceland: 7
(Game 1)
Matt Kuhl: 3-5, 5 RBI's
Culver-Stockton: 4
Graceland: 6
(Game 2)
Robin Felix: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Wildcats: (25-27, 15-17)
**College Golf, Men's**
(Summit League Championships)
-- 36 holes Monday, 18 holes Tuesday
1) Oral Roberts: 586
8) Western Illinois: 609
-- Top WIU Individuals
T-14) Andrew Blackburn: 149
T-19) Drew Eaton: 151
(HAAC Championship)
-- 36 holes Monday, 18 holes Tuesday
1) Grand View: 580
T-4) Culver-Stockton: 608
-- Top C-SC Individuals
6) Ryan Keller: 147
T-7) Hunter Baggett: 148
