Monday's Area Scores - May 1

QND improved to 15-1-1 with a 1-0 win over QHS and a sweep of the season series.

**High School Soccer, Girls**



QND: 1

Quincy High: 0

McKenzie Foley: goal (PK)

Delaney Walker: shutout

Lady Raiders: (15-1-1) - sweep season series



Fulton: 0

Hannibal: 10

Shelby Stine: 4 goals, 2 assists

Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick

Lady Pirates: (13-5)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Fairfield: 2

Fort Madison: 1

Chase Rogers: goal

Carson Donaldson: 13 saves





**High School Golf, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

- Class 3 District 4

1) MICDS: 322

2) Hannibal: 342

*both teams advance to sectional*



-- Top Hannibal Individuals

1) Connor Bogue (+3)

T-6) Trevor Watson

T-11) Gabe Falconer



- Class 1 District 6

1) Paris: 394

2) Van-Far: 394

*both teams advance to sectional*



-- Top Paris Individual

8) Ben Ebbesmeyer



-- Top Van-Far Individual

4) Jayson Orr



-- Area Sectional Qualifiers

T-2) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana)

T-2 Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby)

Remington Feldewerth (Louisiana)

Drake Serbin (Canton)

Seth Stewart (Louisiana)



- Class 1 District 7

1) Marceline: 355

2) Scotland County: 398

*both teams advance to sectional*



-- Top Scotland County Individuals

1) Ryan Slaughter: +8

7) Ian See

T-13) Chase Arnold





**High School Track and Field**



(CCC Meet)

-- GIRLS Results (Top 5 Listed)

1) Centralia: 182

2) Clark County: 129.5

3) Palmyra: 102

4) Monroe City: 95

5) Highland: 52.5



-- Area Individual Champions

Morgan Flood (Clark County): Shot Put

McKenzie West (Monroe City): Javeline

Maggie Schutte (Clark County): Long Jump

Carissa Bevans (Clark County): Triple Jump

Madison Kauth (Clark County): High Jump



-- BOYS Results (Top 5 Listed)

1) Centralia: 192

2) Monroe City: 165.3

3) Palmyra: 73.3

4) Macon: 67.3

5) South Shelby: 64



-- Area Individual Champions

Blake Hays (Monroe City): 400M

Brock Boulware (Palmyra): 800M

Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City): 1600M

Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 3200M

Brock Wood (South Shelby): 300M Hurdles

Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shot Put

Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City): Long Jump

CE Talton (Monroe City): Triple Jump





**High School Baseball**



Brown County: 0

QND: 10

Final/5

Jace Wallingford: CG





**High School Softball**



Unity: 0

Central: 10

Final/5

Jacey Nall: No-hitter, 14 K's





**College Baseball**



Culver-Stockton: 17

Graceland: 7

(Game 1)

Matt Kuhl: 3-5, 5 RBI's



Culver-Stockton: 4

Graceland: 6

(Game 2)

Robin Felix: 3-4, 2 RBI's

Wildcats: (25-27, 15-17)





**College Golf, Men's**



(Summit League Championships)

-- 36 holes Monday, 18 holes Tuesday

1) Oral Roberts: 586

8) Western Illinois: 609



-- Top WIU Individuals

T-14) Andrew Blackburn: 149

T-19) Drew Eaton: 151



(HAAC Championship)

-- 36 holes Monday, 18 holes Tuesday

1) Grand View: 580

T-4) Culver-Stockton: 608



-- Top C-SC Individuals

6) Ryan Keller: 147

T-7) Hunter Baggett: 148