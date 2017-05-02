Lee County holds special election Tuesday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County holds special election Tuesday

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Lee County special election Tuesday Lee County special election Tuesday
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Lee county voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill a county office and approve a referendum.

The contested race on the ballot is for county attorney.  Former county attorney Mike Short resigned from the post in January.

Candidates for the position are Clinton Boddicker and Ross Braden.

The referendum asks voters to decide on issuing $2.6 million in bonds to build a new county health department in Montrose.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.