Copy-SIU students relocated, roadways closed due to flooding

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought as many as 10 inches of rain to the region.

Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker in Benton declared a state of disaster on Monday. Residents there expect a damage assessment later this week. Many local officials are worried about river levels and road closings.

Union County Emergency Management coordinator Dana Pearson details road closings for The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2prkwNW ). Pearson says now officials are worried about more rain upstream of them along the Mississippi River.

Meanwhile officials at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale say a four-story housing unit on campus saw up to 12 inches of flooding on its first floor over the weekend. About 180 students had to be relocated for the last two weeks of the semester.

