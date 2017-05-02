Sandbags ordered for Pike County, Ill.

Sandbags and a second pump were requested Tuesday in Pike County as emergency officials prepare for the possibility of increased flooding.

Pike County Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said water near Valley City, Illinois, rose over night by about a foot. He said predictions still said the Illinois River would reach 22 feet by Sunday.

Martin said he ordered 10,000 sandbags that will be delivered Wednesday to Pittsfield. He said Pearl, Illinois will be getting an additional pump to keep water out of the town.

According to Martin, the biggest problem with flooding will be debris and mud on the roadways that will make roads hazardous. Even if roads look clear, if they've been flooded, there could be mud or debris that could affect drivers.

Martin said they still don't expect to use the sandbags, but they are more for precaution.

