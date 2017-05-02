Hy-Vee donates to QPS foundation for Arbor Day Challenge

The check will be used to plant trees at the new elementary schools

Hy-Vee is challenging other local business and organizations to help grow more trees by participating in the Arbor Day Challenge.

To plant the seed, Hy-Vee stores gave $1,000 to the Quincy Public School Foundation to help grow trees at the new elementary schools. Officials said this will help beautify the community and bring more trees to the area.

"We felt it was very important to put trees back into our community. We have lost so many in the last few storms we've had. It's a great way to help put them back," said Steve Labs, store director at Hy-Vee.

The new trees will be planted at one of QPS new elementary school in the 2018-2019 school year. If you would like to donate, you can can contact the QPS Foundation at 217-228-7158 ext 2256 or Rossju@qps.com