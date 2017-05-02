Behind the scenes look: Ameren Illinois prepares for severe weather

Employees are sent out as soon as lines are down

Everyone knows severe weather can be unpredictable and while it's important for people at home to always be prepared, it's also important for companies like Ameren Illinois to be prepared too.

Nathan Speckhart has worked for Ameren Illinois as a line crew member for 9 years, and he said he's seen it all.

"Anywhere from an ice storm, heavy winds, to general pretty much everything,” said Nathan Speckhart, line crew foreman at Ameren Illinois.

When severe weather knocks out power, it's all hands on deck.

"It gets pretty hectic,” said Speckhart.

"We get our field engineers out there, while we are also trying to drive around communities to see how much tree damage we have, pole damage we have, how much wire down damage we have so we can make an assessment of the amount of resources and help we are going to need to help us restore power,” said Chad Cloninger, Division Director at Ameren Illinois.

Ameren uses a mobile storm trailer, which is a mobile warehouse stocked with supplies, and a mobile substation as an emergency power source to get our power back on as soon as possible.

"It's a lot of everything,” said Cloninger. “There's a lot of behind the scenes work. We've got people working on the things you don't think about. People working on meals, people working on hotel rooms," he said.

He said the goal is to get the the lights turned back on and keep everyone safe.

"We'll have people out there as soon as the storm hits. In some cases if we know a storm is coming and we know when the storm is going to hit, we'll stage people ahead of the the storm so they are already there before the storm hits,” said Cloninger.

Some tips to stay safe at home during a power outage is to stay away from downed power lines, don't touch electrical devices that are damp or in water and if you smell gas leave your house and call Ameren as soon as possible.