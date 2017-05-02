New retirement community coming to Macomb - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New retirement community coming to Macomb

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: Annette Carper, Director of Sales, The Lamoine Photo Courtesy: Annette Carper, Director of Sales, The Lamoine

A new retirement community is coming to the heart of downtown Macomb.

The Lamoine will be located at 203 East Randolph street in the same building as the former Hotel Lamoine.

The community will feature 23 assisted living and 24 memory-care private residences as well as a curbside restaurant open to the public.

Officials expect the community to open in the fall.
 

