Flooded Illinois River could shut down Scott County business

Homeowners and businesses in Scott County, Illinois are scrambling to prepare for flooding later in the week.

The patio at Evandy's Boatel restaurant in Naples, Illinois is partially covered by water. The manager said they expect it to flood the bottom part of the restaurant and the parking lot. If it does, employees like Kandy Martinez may be out of work for several days.

"Well nobody likes to be out of work," Martinez said. "It's less money and not good for the business. It's quite an impact."

General Manager Gary Freeman said if the water rises to the predicted 22 feet, they will have to close for up to 6 days.

"Hopefully it doesn't get passed 22 feet so we can keep the parking lot open," Freeman said. "Anything above 22 feet, we'll have to shut it down. There's no place to park."

The good news is, flood preparation is the easy part for employees as tables and chairs have already been put up.

"Our wine barrel tables are across the levy in some storage barns and storage units," Freeman said. "It's not something you want to get used to, but we're getting better at it."

Martinez, who has been a chef there for 2 years, said when working next to the river, flooding is something they have to be prepared for.

"It's very hard on the pocket of course, but it's something you have to go through," Martinez said. "If you know how to save, you have to create your own little nest egg."

Freeman said they have already canceled bands they had booked for a big kickoff weekend, which will already hurt business. But six days is a long time without any profit.

"It's big, real big, for us in a little town of 100 people," Freeman added. "We need everybody we can down here to support the place to get by."

The Boatel plans to be open through Friday and they will make a decision later in the week if they will be open for the weekend.