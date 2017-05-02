Voters shoot down new Lee County health department - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Voters shoot down new Lee County health department

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Voters have picked a new county attorney in Lee County, Iowa. They also shot down a referendum to build a new county health department in Montrose.

Those were the two isses on the ballot in a special election in Lee County on Tuesday. Voters were asked if they wanted to approve $2.6 million in bonds to build a new county health department, but 2289 voters said no, versus 1872 who voted yes.

Also, with all precincts reporting, Clinton Boddicker is the new Lee County attorney. 2462 voters chose him, compared to Ross Braden who received 1684 votes.

