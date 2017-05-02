Sandbags on the way for more possible flooding

Garry Gresham said he's seen an increase in flooding over the years.

Gresham can now see the river from his front yard.

The Illinois River has flooded onto roads and property in Pike County, Illinois, but emergency officials are happy they will soon receive a shipment of 10,000 sandbags.

"The ground is saturated, and it can't hold much more water," Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said. "We're already dealing with runoff right now. So I believe this upcoming system that will impact us tomorrow and Thursday will be more of a flash flooding, than a river flooding."

"It's been raising everyday, but this morning I put a mark on a tree down there and it hasn't raised since then." Gresham said.

Gresham also said that in the thirteen years he'd lived in Florence, he'd noticed even more flooding in abnormal seasons.

"In the past ten years, it never used to flood in the fall of the year." Gresham said. "Now it floods in fall, and sometimes even in the winter."

Martin added that while the sandbags are simply a precautionary measure, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"We could potentially see a slight increase that's quicker than expected, but I don't think it's going to affect our overall river level at this point." Martin said.



Martin says the Illinois river is expected to crest on Sunday.