Sandbags on the way for more possible flooding

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
FLORENCE, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois River has flooded onto roads and property in Pike County, Illinois, but emergency officials are happy they will soon receive a shipment of 10,000 sandbags.

"The ground is saturated, and it can't hold much more water," Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said. "We're already dealing with runoff right now. So I believe this upcoming system that will impact us tomorrow and Thursday will be more of a flash flooding, than a river flooding."

Florence Illinois Resident Garry Gresham said on Tuesday that he had continued to notice river waters increase. The Illinois river was even visible from his front yard.

"It's been raising everyday, but this morning I put a mark on a tree down there and it hasn't raised since then." Gresham said.

Gresham also said that in the thirteen years he'd lived in Florence, he'd noticed even more flooding in abnormal seasons.

"In the past ten years, it never used to flood in the fall of the year." Gresham said. "Now it floods in fall, and sometimes even in the winter."

Martin added that while the sandbags are simply a precautionary measure, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"We could potentially see a slight increase that's quicker than expected, but I don't think it's going to affect our overall river level at this point." Martin said.

Martin says the Illinois river is expected to crest on Sunday.

