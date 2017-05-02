Plan for more affordable housing moves forward - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Plan for more affordable housing moves forward

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A plan to bring more affordable apartments to Fort Madison is moving forward.

City council ok'd a renovation project at the old Lee County Savings Bank and the Cattermole Memorial Library at 8th and Avenue G.

The city is getting $3-million from the state to put in a retail store on the ground floor and low-income apartments upstairs.

The project starts in June and should wrap up by the end of the year.

