A Pitcher's Count: Area coaches adapt to game with a pitch count

In a sport full of unwritten rules there is a new rule in high school baseball that is anything but unwritten.



"It makes things interesting," said Quincy High head coach Brigham John.



That is because the National Federation of State High School Associations mandated that all its member state associations, including those in Missouri and Illinois, create a pitch count limit and guidelines for high school pitchers for the 2017 season.



That decision was met with curiosity from coaches in the Tri-States.



"My initial reaction was like, 'OK that's fine but what is it going to look like?" explained Hannibal head coach Daryl Zessin.



What the pitch count rule looks like In Missouri and Illinois is a 105 pitch-per-game limit with mandatory rest of five days after. Additionally once a pitcher eclipses 30 pitches in an outing there is mandatory rest starting at one day and increases a day for every 15 pitches thrown after that.



With the rule change, area coaches are trying to figure out the rotations to maximize their potential on the mount.



"I think it will come into play even with us on trying to set up those bullpen guys midweek," said John.



Because rest is now mandatory coaches now have to plan their pitching rotation far in advance in anticipation for bigger and more meaningful games.



"We have to make sure that if someone throws on Saturday he is ready to come back on Tuesday or Wednesday, said QND head coach Ryan Oden.



"But if we want to throw him on Saturday then we have to get him a bullpen day and then watch how many pitches he throws."



Those effected most by the rule will be those schools that cannot staff a full rotation. While Zessin's Hannibal Pirates have a full rotation, scheduling conflicts forced the Pirates to cancel a game because of a lack of fresh arms.



"Obviously we want to play but we were going to stretch where we were going to play seven games in 10 days," said Zessin.



"I just didn't feel comfortable with that. So we elected to not play that game (against Wentzville Liberty)."



In the end, however, the rule was put into place to protect young pitchers which is something that every coach is on board with.



"I think it fits the bill pretty well," said Zessin. "And it's all about keeping the kids safe and not having arm troubles."



Joining Illinois and Missouri, the Iowa High School Athletic Association also created a pitch count limit that will go into effect for its upcoming 2017 season.

