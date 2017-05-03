Former mayor wants council to look at Hannibal's levee

While Hannibal hasn't put in its flood gates just yet, residents are worried their city may not be ready for serious flooding if it should happen again.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, it was said three times in the last 24 years flooding was so high it almost came over the levee and a temporary extension had to be put in place. Now some residents and a former mayor want a permanent fix.

Former Mayor John Lyng told the council about possibly increasing the height of the city's flood prevention system. He says engineers said each of those floods, at the time, was described as ones you wouldn't see for another 500 years.

Lyng feels because its happened so many times recently, including in 2013, the city needs to do more than put in a temporary fix if those floods happened again.

"The temporary measures they take, in respect to the concrete walls and the steel gates, don't give you a lot of confidence that if the river did come up to the point where you would need those temporary measures to protect the city would be effective," Lyng said.

Lyng knows the Army Corps of Engineers must approve extending the levee, but he feels the city should do what it can to protect itself. Councilman Kevin Knickerbocker agreed that it should be looked into.

Also at council, Mayor James Hark swore in councilmen Melissa Cogdal, Colin Welch and Jefferey Veach for their terms after the recent election.

Also, councilmen held a big discussion on the junk vehicle ordinance. Former councilman Gordon Ipson brought up an amendment to the ordinance to allow for residents to buy a permit for a vehicles they are restoring. Councilmen Kevin Knickerbocker said he didn't support the amendment "100 percent" saying it would allow for people to abuse it. No action was taken.